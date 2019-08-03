Altfest L J & Company Raised Lam Research (LRCX) Position; Horizon Investments Boosted Its Western Un Co Com (WU) Stake

Horizon Investments Llc increased Western Un Co Com (WU) stake by 20.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horizon Investments Llc acquired 26,779 shares as Western Un Co Com (WU)’s stock rose 8.70%. The Horizon Investments Llc holds 159,339 shares with $2.94 million value, up from 132,560 last quarter. Western Un Co Com now has $9.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.46% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $21.82. About 12.50M shares traded or 118.13% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive powers growth; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased Lam Research Corp (LRCX) stake by 270.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altfest L J & Company Inc acquired 15,037 shares as Lam Research Corp (LRCX)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Altfest L J & Company Inc holds 20,601 shares with $760,000 value, up from 5,564 last quarter. Lam Research Corp now has $30.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $204.09. About 2.26M shares traded or 19.31% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 59,843 were accumulated by Amalgamated National Bank & Trust. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 57,241 shares. First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 140,643 shares. Nordea Invest Ab invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). 84,801 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Glob Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership has 227,600 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 46,717 shares. Hartford Invest Commerce holds 51,437 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs owns 1,025 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Carroll Finance Assocs reported 338 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 4.36 million shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 84,859 shares stake. Lord Abbett & Company Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.09 million shares. Gotham Asset Limited Co accumulated 573,641 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Western Union Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Western Union’s profit guide a touch light – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Western Union to cut 10% of workforce, but plans to â€˜elevateâ€™ Denver HQ – Denver Business Journal” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks that Broke Yearly Highs Friday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Western Union Company (WU) CEO Hikmet Ersek on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Horizon Investments Llc decreased Tiffany Co New Com (NYSE:TIF) stake by 22,610 shares to 2,381 valued at $251,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Motorola Solutions Inc Com New (NYSE:MSI) stake by 15,968 shares and now owns 1,555 shares. Spdr Index Shs Fds Portfolio E (GMM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Lam Research (LRCX) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lam Research Corp (LRCX) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of Lam Research Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:LRCX) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lam Research -1.7% on downside EPS view – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $304,560 activity. $304,560 worth of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) was sold by JENNINGS KEVIN.

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 7,996 shares to 10,203 valued at $950,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) stake by 3,214 shares and now owns 3,501 shares. Nuveen Mtg Oppty Term Fd 2 (JMT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). United Services Automobile Association owns 206,110 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 2,508 are owned by Miles Cap. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 25,482 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Co reported 128,985 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Company has 12,639 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Parametric Port Lc accumulated 0.1% or 634,194 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr, California-based fund reported 200 shares. Fincl Advantage holds 0.01% or 80 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.03% or 22,821 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark reported 0.02% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). First Foundation Advsrs holds 0.02% or 1,595 shares. Ifrah Finance Svcs Inc reported 1,316 shares. 58,634 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio.