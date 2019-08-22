Altfest L J & Company Maintains Holding in Facebook (FB); Harding Loevner LP Stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Has Decreased by $42.28 Million as Share Price Rose

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 85.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 939,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The hedge fund held 158,276 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $33.94. About 468,213 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 178.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 14,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 22,611 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 8,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $181.48. About 7.63 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – For More Than Just Friends? Facebook Will Soon Offer a Dating Service; 27/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg apologises to EU lawmakers over data leak; 06/03/2018 – Facebook eyes change of tune with music videos; 06/04/2018 – Facebook announces new transparency rules for ads and pages; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s marketing VP says the company is ‘beyond disturbed’ by data scandal; 02/05/2018 – Snap’s average revenue per daily active user was $1.21 this quarter. Facebook’s was more than $8; 19/04/2018 – Head of Publicis stays tight-lipped over peer WPP; 12/04/2018 – Real Time Economics: The Fed Eyes Inflation | Consumer Prices on the March | The Facebook Monopoly; 27/03/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE CHAIR SAYS URGES ZUCKERBERG TO THINK AGAIN ON APPEARANCE BEFORE LAWMAKERS

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 751,975 shares to 752,044 shares, valued at $138.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 88,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Analysts await Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.15 EPS, up 6.44% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.02 per share. BMA’s profit will be $141.20 million for 3.95 P/E if the $2.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by Banco Macro S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.87% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Banco Macro Announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Argentina’s stocks among premarket losers after Macri’s defeat in primary vote – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Argentine Financial Stocks Just Took Another Turn for the Worse – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 14,633 shares to 100 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 7,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,883 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What to Expect When Facebook Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) accused in a lawsuit of failing to warn users about the dangers of its single sign-on – Live Trading News” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WhatsApp in talks for second mobile payments market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.