Altfest L J & Company Cut Consolidated Edison (ED) Position by $4.01 Million as Shares Declined; Fort Washington Investment Advisors Cut Its Aqua America (WTR) Position by $1.63 Million

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 92.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 3,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 310 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324,000, down from 4,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $87.2. About 1.21 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 80.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 45,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The hedge fund held 11,128 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406,000, down from 56,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $44.28. About 1.55M shares traded or 45.58% up from the average. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 28,920 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $180.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W/I by 31,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc Common (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11,084 shares to 16,785 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exchange Traded Concepts Tr (ROBO) by 17,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

