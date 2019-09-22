Altfest L J & Company Has Raised By $300,366 Its Bp Plc (BP) Holding; Endologix (ELGX) Sellers Increased By 62.89% Their Shorts

Endologix Inc (NASDAQ:ELGX) had an increase of 62.89% in short interest. ELGX’s SI was 1.86 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 62.89% from 1.14 million shares previously. With 316,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Endologix Inc (NASDAQ:ELGX)’s short sellers to cover ELGX’s short positions. The SI to Endologix Inc’s float is 18.89%. The stock increased 4.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 219,691 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 17/04/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 12/03/2018 Endospan Appoints Kevin J. Mayberry as CEO; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 25/04/2018 – ELGX:STUDY SHOWED SIGNIF HIGHER 3-YR SURVIVAL FOR EVAS PATIENTS; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased Bp Plc (BP) stake by 214.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Altfest L J & Company Inc acquired 7,326 shares as Bp Plc (BP)’s stock declined 7.75%. The Altfest L J & Company Inc holds 10,741 shares with $448,000 value, up from 3,415 last quarter. Bp Plc now has $132.60B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 5.38M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 10/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – BP LAUNCHES ITS FIRST BATTERY STORAGE PROJECT AT U.S. WIND FARM; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- BP CEO ROBERT DUDLEY SAYS OIL INDUSTRY IS BETTER BALANCED AT $60/BARREL THAN $100/BARREL; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO FEELS `GOOD’ ABOUT ROSNEFT PROGRESS ON SAFETY, EMISSIONS; 26/04/2018 – BP Names Helge Lund Chmn; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP 1Q REV. $890M, EST. $892.5M; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY – DEFERRAL OF WORK ON R3 WELL, PENDING RESOLUTION OF SANCTIONS POSITION, IS NOT EXPECTED TO IMPACT LONG-TERM RECOVERY OF RHUM RESERVES; 10/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 SA SUBC.OL – AWARD OF A SIZEABLE CONTRACT BY BP, FOR PROVISION OF EPCI FLOWLINE SUPPLY AND SUBSEA INSTALLATION SERVICES FOR ALLIGIN SUBSEA DEVELOPMENT PROJECT, LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 140…; 21/05/2018 – VENTURE GLOBAL LNG – ENTERS 20-YR SPA FOR SUPPLY OF 2 MTPA FROM UNIT’S LNG EXPORT FACILITY, CURRENTLY UNDER DEVELOPMENT IN CAMERON PARISH, LOUISIANA, USA; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- BP CEO DUDLEY SAYS POWER SECTOR NEEDS TO FURTHER REDUCE EMISSIONS WORLDWIDE, ESPECIALLY IN ASIA; 20/04/2018 – DJ BP Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPMP)

Among 2 analysts covering BP (NYSE:BP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BP has $5300 highest and $48.6000 lowest target. $50.80’s average target is 30.29% above currents $38.99 stock price. BP had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, July 31.

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) stake by 39,128 shares to 5,903 valued at $1.21M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 17,300 shares and now owns 6,186 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) was reduced too.

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $71.33 million. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides endovascular sealing (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens.

