Altfest L J & Company Increases Position in At&T (T); Dsc Advisors LP Has Increased Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX) Stake by $785,352; Stock Value Declined

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 392,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.08% . The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.55 million, up from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.0087 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9587. About 376,652 shares traded. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 58.36% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix; 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9; 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 98.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 21,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 42,711 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, up from 21,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.12. About 8.33 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Exchange Offer Makes Small Dent in TWX Debt Costs: BI; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 2; 25/04/2018 – AT&T slides after-hours; company misses EPS & revenue expectations; 09/05/2018 – Raw Story: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen more than reported; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – STEPHENS SAID CO EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST AT&T AND TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Executive Officer Provides an Update at JP Morgan Conference; 20/03/2018 – On eve of trial on Time Warner deal, AT&T, U.S. government lay out cases; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.06% or 340,381 shares. Cordasco Fincl Networks invested in 10,075 shares. Community Fincl Ser Group Incorporated Limited holds 0.25% or 21,616 shares. The Rhode Island-based Compton Cap Mgmt Inc Ri has invested 1.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Tctc Limited Company reported 582,093 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Scotia Cap, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.16 million shares. Rdl Financial accumulated 29,339 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.55% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 968,519 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 953,175 shares. Truepoint has invested 0.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pacific Global Invest Communication holds 22,849 shares. Corda Management Limited Liability Company reported 36,199 shares. Wafra holds 0.85% or 752,035 shares. 50,000 are held by Iat Reinsurance Ltd. Rock Point Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 6,495 shares.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $375.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity by 285,711 shares to 395,875 shares, valued at $13.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 17,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 883 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM).

