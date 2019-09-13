Altfest L J & Company Has Boosted Bank Amer (BAC) Stake; Connors Investor Services Has Decreased By $4.85 Million Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 597.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Altfest L J & Company Inc acquired 40,777 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Altfest L J & Company Inc holds 47,601 shares with $1.38 million value, up from 6,824 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $276.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 72.00M shares traded or 34.67% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 16/03/2018 – BofA European chief to step down; 21/05/2018 – Banker & Trades: US Gun Lobby Takes Aim at `Gun-Hating’ Banks Citi, BofA; 11/04/2018 – Bank of America Transforms Homebuying With New Digital Mortgage Experience; 07/05/2018 – Bank Of America Will Finance Assault Weapons Maker In Bankruptcy — MarketWatch; 05/05/2018 – Gold can get to 5-year highs if it can clear one technical hurdle: BofA (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – Bank of America Is Said to Hire Credit Analyst Phillip Bagguley; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO:`ERICA’ ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE PROGRAM INSTALLED 1Q18; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) stake by 29.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 89,805 shares as Cisco Systems (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Connors Investor Services Inc holds 215,740 shares with $11.81M value, down from 305,545 last quarter. Cisco Systems now has $211.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.93. About 16.55 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Causeway Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Int Value Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 10.62% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lincluden holds 197,728 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Aperio Limited Liability Com stated it has 5.73 million shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Mraz Amerine & Associate Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stephens Incorporated Ar has 932,093 shares. Invest Of Virginia Ltd holds 0.41% or 58,761 shares. 426,392 were accumulated by Forbes J M Com Ltd Liability Partnership. First Foundation has invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co owns 0.06% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 15,769 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gru Lc has 86,815 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 403,987 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Palisade Capital Mgmt Lc Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 33,150 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv accumulated 3,338 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 13,882 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 17,772 shares to 18,655 valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 166,195 shares and now owns 48,968 shares. Royal Dutch Shell Plc was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $2900 lowest target. $33.50’s average target is 12.91% above currents $29.67 stock price. Bank of America had 13 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The rating was downgraded by Wood to “Market Perform” on Friday, September 6. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies. Oppenheimer maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Wood upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Friday, July 26. Wood has “Outperform” rating and $3600 target.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 10.76% above currents $49.93 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $65 target. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, June 20. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $60 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Monday, March 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $58 target. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5300 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 15. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, August 15 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral”.

Connors Investor Services Inc increased Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) stake by 9,690 shares to 213,640 valued at $12.21 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP) stake by 137,570 shares and now owns 271,616 shares. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was raised too.