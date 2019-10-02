Altfest L J & Company Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Lowered as Share Value Declined; Cbs New (CBS) Holder Dsc Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.23 Million as Valuation Rose

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 140,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.99 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.93. About 1.14 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 15/03/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told CBS the kingdom would pursue a nuclear weapon if its regional rival Iran obtains one; 17/05/2018 – S&P PLACES ‘BBB’ RATING ON CBS ON CREDITWATCH NEG; 14/05/2018 – CBS and Board Special Committee File Lawsuit Against Controlling Shareholder National Amusements, Shari Redstone, Sumner Redstone; 15/03/2018 – DUTCH JAN RETAIL SALES +4.9 PCT Y/Y AFTER REVISED +1.3 PCT IN DEC – CBS; 17/05/2018 – Shari Redstone wins tussle over voting rights as CBS-Viacom battle heats up; 03/04/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO SUBMIT VIACOM BID, SIGNALING START OF DEAL TALKS; 09/04/2018 – VIACOM INC HAS ASKED CBS CORP FOR 0.68 CBS SHARES FOR EACH VIACOM CLASS B SHARE, VS INITIAL CBS OFFER OF 0.55; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IN COURT FILING THAT THE BALANCE OF EQUITIES FAVORS DENYING CBS REQUEST FOR A TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER; 17/05/2018 – CBS board approves special dividend, decision subject to court approval; 04/04/2018 – CMO Today: Sorrell Investigation; CBS Submits Viacom Offer; Fullscreen Acquires Reelio

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 57.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 9,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 6,960 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273,000, down from 16,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 2.42 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.06% or 3.30M shares in its portfolio. Covington Cap invested 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Next Financial Grp Inc Inc owns 594 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Profund Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cap Advisors Limited Llc owns 2,679 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.1% stake. Connecticut-based Sound Shore Mngmt Ct has invested 3.67% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Strs Ohio holds 0.02% or 83,903 shares in its portfolio. Utd Fincl Advisers Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Abner Herrman Brock holds 7,500 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Shapiro Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 21,942 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 2.00M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Baupost Gp Lc Ma has invested 4.52% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 53,484 were reported by Mackay Shields Lc.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $504.47 million for 7.26 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

Dsc Advisors Lp, which manages about $283.90 million and $569.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 4,943 shares to 84,747 shares, valued at $9.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 730,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 750,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $375.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 24,031 shares to 42,652 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 8,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).