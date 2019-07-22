Altfest L J & Company Has Lifted By $541,332 Its Lam Research (LRCX) Position; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Trimmed Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) Position By $571,680

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased Lam Research Corp (LRCX) stake by 270.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altfest L J & Company Inc acquired 15,037 shares as Lam Research Corp (LRCX)’s stock rose 7.99%. The Altfest L J & Company Inc holds 20,601 shares with $760,000 value, up from 5,564 last quarter. Lam Research Corp now has $29.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $198.47. About 1.53M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) stake by 18.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 3,573 shares as Clorox Co Del Com (CLX)’s stock declined 5.11%. The Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc holds 15,964 shares with $2.56 million value, down from 19,537 last quarter. Clorox Co Del Com now has $20.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $161.86. About 904,438 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute FY19 EPS by 8-12 Cents; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored By Vanterra Capital Acquired By Clorox CLX; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Clorox’s Usd Bonds; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase holds 694,237 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Williams Jones & Associates has invested 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 7,357 were accumulated by Violich Management Incorporated. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 5,746 shares. Country Club Na, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,752 shares. Capital Guardian Trust reported 11,142 shares. Lvm Cap Mngmt Limited Mi invested in 0.11% or 3,117 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 332,700 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh holds 0.04% or 4,799 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Com accumulated 3,850 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Chevy Chase Tru accumulated 117,805 shares. Hanseatic Ser has 0.62% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Oakbrook Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Acadian Asset Lc invested in 500,746 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui has 0.08% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 536,966 shares.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Clorox Announces Aug. 1 Webcast of Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why I Like The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much is The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Clorox Company (CLX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.85 EPS, up 11.45% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $235.63 million for 21.87 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.47% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Clorox had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CLX in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Sell” rating. Wells Fargo maintained The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) rating on Thursday, May 2. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $15300 target. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, April 8 to “Underweight”. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21. Citigroup maintained the shares of CLX in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.63 million activity. 10,585 shares were sold by Laszlo Matthew T, worth $1.63 million.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) stake by 6,273 shares to 58,345 valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 21,443 shares and now owns 24,584 shares. General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD) was raised too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $659,176 activity. JENNINGS KEVIN also sold $304,560 worth of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) on Wednesday, February 6. Heckart Christine also sold $354,616 worth of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11.87M were reported by Vanguard. 64,360 are owned by Kbc Grp Nv. Susquehanna Interest Gru Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 43,740 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alkeon Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.46% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund invested in 3,034 shares. Sun Life Inc has invested 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 134,270 are owned by Brandywine Glob Investment Management Lc. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.32% or 331,118 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.06% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 1,720 are held by Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability. Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc reported 0.24% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Csat Investment Advisory Lp, a Michigan-based fund reported 66 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation accumulated 87,746 shares. Davenport & Co Ltd Llc owns 4,453 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 267,137 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Lam Research had 12 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $23600 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 29 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Deutsche Bank. FBR Capital upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $235 target in Monday, April 22 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 8 by DA Davidson. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank.