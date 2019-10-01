Altfest L J & Company Position in Yum Brands (YUM) Has Lowered as Share Value Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined While Ballentine Partners Has Boosted by $386,932 Its Stake

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 41.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 1,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,598 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31 million, up from 2,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $380.9. About 187,773 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; BOOSTS FORECAST; 07/03/2018 – BOEING ASIA PACIFIC SALES SVP DINESH KESKAR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine tariff impact on Boeing; 12/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, TURKISH AIRLINES ANNOUNCED THEY HAVE FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR 25 787-9 DREAMLINERS WITH OPTIONS FOR FIVE MORE AIRPLANES; 16/05/2018 – ALAFCO AVAIATION LEASE AND FINANCE – WINS AUCTION OFFERED BY POLAND’S LOT CO TO LEASE 6 B737-8MAX AIRCRAFTS FOR $731.4 MLN AS PER PRICES ANNOUNCED BY BOEING; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WILL ACT SWIFTLY TO BRING ITSELF INTO LINE WITH WTO RULES ON REMAINING AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 17/04/2018 – BOEING STATEMENT ON SWA FLIGHT 1380; 27/03/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for the Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers – Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Duberstein to Serve Additional Year From 2018 to 2019 to Aid in Transition; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN TALKS WITH EMBRAER

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 50.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 10,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 9,822 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, down from 19,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $112.57. About 61,870 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Opened 239 Net New Units for 3% Net New Unit Growth in 1Q; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold YUM shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everett Harris And Ca reported 0.09% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Invesco Limited has 2.41M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 1.11M were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 4,918 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 2,301 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 94,152 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Stellar Mngmt Ltd holds 0.48% or 7,404 shares in its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Inc owns 1,995 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 66,559 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.23% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). The Pennsylvania-based Peoples Financial Svcs has invested 0% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company has 15,720 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt holds 1,444 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Bank Of Stockton owns 5,900 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. First Personal accumulated 1,276 shares.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $375.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 281,092 shares to 398,238 shares, valued at $40.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 32,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MDYG).

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.07 million for 29.62 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $2.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (Call) (NYSE:PRU) by 2,989 shares to 600 shares, valued at $61,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EEMA) by 10,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,973 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (Call) (NYSE:IBM).