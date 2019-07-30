Altfest L J & Company Trimmed Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake; Bluefin Trading Decreased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holding By $338.24 Million

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 52.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 4,220 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 6.11%. The Altfest L J & Company Inc holds 3,812 shares with $363,000 value, down from 8,032 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $193.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $58.06. About 6.81M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ REV $9.78B, EST. $9.78B; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Vocado; 09/05/2018 – Helzberg Diamonds Empowers Associates to Create Meaningful Customer Experiences with Oracle Retail; 13/04/2018 – Adyen Achieves Gold Level Status of Oracle PartnerNetwork; 27/03/2018 – Ruling Revives Oracle Claims That Google Infringed Java Copyrights; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S SAFRA CATZ: OPERATING MARGINS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Signs Agreement with Midwestern Higher Education Compact; 28/03/2018 – MioTech Cofounders Named in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List 2018; 10/04/2018 – KILL Tipalti Announces Multi-Entity and PO Matching Integration with NetSuite

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) stake by 78.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 3.84M shares as Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)’s stock rose 9.02%. The Bluefin Trading Llc holds 1.07 million shares with $94.99M value, down from 4.92 million last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors N V now has $29.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $104.23. About 4.04 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES SAYS NOW HAS COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 4.95% STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Withdraw, Refile China Notice of Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – The semiconductor company also took steps to refile a takeover bid for Dutch semiconductor company NXP Semiconductors; 25/04/2018 – NXP #3 on List of Top Companies for Artificial Intelligence Chipset Innovation; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL; 17/05/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Approval Getting Close, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C, EST. $1.67

Among 6 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NXP Semiconductors had 10 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray given on Tuesday, April 9. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Outperform”. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Wednesday, June 12. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of NXPI in report on Wednesday, June 5 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Mizuho. Mizuho maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NXP Semiconductors Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NXPI – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “NXPI Stock Gets a Pre-Earnings Boost on Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Dividend Hunters Love NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 29, 2019 : ILMN, NXPI, NTR, SBAC, WCN, ARE, ACGL, SSNC, ITUB, VNO, RE, PKI – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “NXP Semiconductors Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Bluefin Trading Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 14,839 shares to 24,839 valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Inc (Put) (EWZ) stake by 324,000 shares and now owns 473,500 shares. Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd was raised too.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is -2.07% below currents $58.06 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Wednesday, March 13. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $53 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by DZ BANK AG. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Barclays Capital. J.P. Morgan maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Wedbush. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Macquarie Research maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Friday, March 15. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $56 target.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 20.16 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased Alphabet Inc stake by 17,807 shares to 18,671 valued at $895,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 13,710 shares and now owns 19,360 shares. Ishares Tr (VLUE) was raised too.