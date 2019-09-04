Altfest L J & Company Trimmed Its Position in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by $713,070; As Repligen (RGEN) Market Value Rose, Holder Kornitzer Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.74 Million

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 15.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 29,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The institutional investor held 164,295 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.71M, down from 193,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $90.46. About 373,362 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 17/05/2018 – Repligen Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To EPS 32c-EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M; 17/05/2018 – Dir Ryan Jr Gifts 900 Of Repligen Corp; 19/04/2018 – DJ Repligen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGEN); 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN FY REV. GUIDANCE RAISED TO $182-$188M, EST. $183.6M; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $182 MLN TO $188 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q EPS 8c

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 47.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 7,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 8,883 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $808,000, down from 16,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $52.02. About 4.51M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5,841 shares to 141,425 shares, valued at $34.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN).

Analysts await Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RGEN’s profit will be $10.31M for 113.08 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Repligen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 39.77 million shares or 0.33% less from 39.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Kornitzer Management Incorporated Ks has invested 0.17% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). 17,312 were accumulated by Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0.14% or 950,414 shares. Nbw Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 35,941 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 476,376 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset Incorporated invested in 0% or 26 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 13,176 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 35,916 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 89,903 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability holds 0% or 100 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 502,426 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corporation has 211,009 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) or 4,627 shares.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.74B for 11.61 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.29% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Primecap Ca has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Chemung Canal Trust holds 0.07% or 6,000 shares. Washington Trust Comml Bank has invested 1.74% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Bp Public Limited Liability invested 0.28% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Dupont Cap invested in 0.09% or 82,862 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co invested in 572,361 shares. National Pension Service reported 1.58 million shares. First Republic Inv accumulated 0.25% or 982,190 shares. Cambridge Advsr holds 8,451 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life New York has 0.03% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Fulton Bank Na holds 0.04% or 12,961 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 1.41 million shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers holds 0.3% or 62,600 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Fincl Consultants has 5,624 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 40,285 shares to 43,544 shares, valued at $453,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 14,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).