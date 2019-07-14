Altfest L J & Company Cut One Liberty Pptys (OLP) Position by $15.13 Million as Stock Rose; As Lowe’s Co. (LOW) Valuation Rose, Shareholder American National Registered Investment Advisor Has Trimmed Position by $613,779

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Lowe’s Co. (LOW) by 36.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 5,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,894 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 15,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Lowe’s Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $107.4. About 4.69 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN TAKES ROUGHLY $1 BILLION STAKE IN LOWE’S- WSJ, CITING; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Announces CEO Succession Plan; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: AUSTRALIA, CHINA TOGETHER CAN BE ‘STRONG VOICE’ FOR IMPORTANCE OF OPEN INTERNATIONAL TRADE, EFFECTIVE REGIONAL CO-OPERATION; 18/05/2018 – Lowe Enterprises Investors Acquires 1 Kennedy Flats Apartment Community; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MACROPRUDENTIAL MEASURES ON HOUSING WORKED, SHOULD BE PART OF TOOL BOX; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: CUSTOMER TRAFFIC IS POSITIVE FOR STORES, WEBSITE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE A STRONG CASE FOR A NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT OF MONETARY POLICY; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SINGLE BIGGEST RISK TO CHINESE ECONOMY LIES IN FINANCIAL SECTOR AND THE BIG RUN-UP IN DEBT; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: SAME-STORE SALES IN MAY UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in One Liberty Pptys Inc (OLP) by 74.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 149,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,062 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, down from 199,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in One Liberty Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $548.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.86. About 63,996 shares traded or 37.72% up from the average. One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) has risen 19.56% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OLP News: 13/03/2018 – One Liberty Properties 4Q Adjusted FFO 53c/Share; 12/03/2018 One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend; 03/05/2018 – One Liberty Properties 1Q EPS 30c; 13/03/2018 – One Liberty Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 45c Vs. 43c; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 20/04/2018 – DJ One Liberty Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLP); 13/03/2018 – One Liberty Properties Raises 1Q 2018 Div; 13/03/2018 – ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT BY 4.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – One Liberty Properties 4Q FFO 50c/Shr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold OLP shares while 27 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 8.00 million shares or 0.86% more from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Earnest Prns Limited has invested 0% in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP). 41,000 are held by Telemus Llc. Vanguard Gru holds 1.60 million shares. Diligent Investors Limited Liability Co holds 14,853 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Sei Invs Company holds 605 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 23,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 8,958 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 44,872 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Corp owns 2,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dorsey Wright And Assocs reported 289 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) for 787 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP). Panagora Asset invested in 0.03% or 229,127 shares. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Co invested in 2,500 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP).

Analysts await One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. OLP’s profit will be $9.65 million for 14.21 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by One Liberty Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.92% negative EPS growth.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity by 109,302 shares to 681,586 shares, valued at $20.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 9,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,051 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

More notable recent One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “One Liberty Properties Acquires Two Industrial Properties NYSE:OLP – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “One Liberty Properties Acquires Two High Quality Industrial Properties – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend NYSE:OLP – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “One Liberty Properties Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. 250 shares valued at $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Management Inc accumulated 667,205 shares. Jlb Associates Inc reported 10,521 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Company reported 1,890 shares. Cornerstone Capital Inc reported 2,143 shares stake. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 1.20 million shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 11,200 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com invested in 219,793 shares or 0.08% of the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corp Pa has 1,851 shares. Voya Invest Limited Company stated it has 372,773 shares. Taurus Asset Limited Company reported 2,190 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Adage Gru Ltd Llc owns 1.01M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) reported 0.09% stake. Moneta Grp Incorporated Invest Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 15,502 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt has 1.45% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 18,990 shares. The Ohio-based Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd has invested 0.49% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About Archer-Daniels-Midland Companyâ€™s (NYSE:ADM) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Care About Edgewell Personal Care Companyâ€™s (NYSE:EPC) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Southeast gas production hits YTD low as Barry beats down on Louisiana – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) selects Charlotte for massive tech hub – Triangle Business Journal” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.