Altfest L J & Company Has Decreased By $476,000 Its Southern Co (SO) Holding; Aristeia Capital Upped Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Holding

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased Southern Co (SO) stake by 63.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 4,000 shares as Southern Co (SO)’s stock rose 7.01%. The Altfest L J & Company Inc holds 2,334 shares with $279,000 value, down from 6,334 last quarter. Southern Co now has $59.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.94. About 4.87 million shares traded or 17.01% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Net $938M; 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN; 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video); 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – SO: NOW SEES NEED TO RAISE $3 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS

Aristeia Capital Llc increased Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aristeia Capital Llc acquired 6,589 shares as Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)’s stock declined 23.61%. The Aristeia Capital Llc holds 32,948 shares with $1.75M value, up from 26,359 last quarter. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd now has $5.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 2.09M shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 30/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Final Results of Self-Tender Offer; 16/04/2018 – Herbalife Launches Asia Pacific Shared Services Center in Malaysia to Support Growing Nutrition Demand in the Region; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISING FY 2018 VOLUME POINT GUIDANCE RANGE TO 3% – 7% GROWTH; 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION REPORTS PRELIMINARY OF SELF-TENDER OFFER; 25/05/2018 – Carl Icahn is reducing his position in Herbalife; 29/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SIGNS LA GALAXY’S JONATHAN DOS SANTOS TO A MULTI-YEAR SPORTS NUTRITION SPONSORSHIP; 05/04/2018 – @John_Hempton @jtepper2 We stand fully by our work on Herbalife. It was solid and accurate. Fundamental stock calls are your space. What we don’t respect is having our process wrongly attacked one day (as you did with Herbalife) while the critic stays silent later (which you did with Valeant); 25/05/2018 – Carl Icahn Sells About $550 Million of His Herbalife Stake; 25/05/2018 – Carl C. Icahn Issues Statement Regarding Herbalife; 06/03/2018 Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now the risk of Ackman bashing it is over

Aristeia Capital Llc decreased Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) stake by 500,000 shares to 500,000 valued at $43.24M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) stake by 12.45 million shares and now owns 82.40 million shares. Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 192,210 shares. Fdx Advisors holds 0.01% or 3,993 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 628 shares. State Street Corp reported 0.01% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.08% or 391,565 shares. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 32 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 43,439 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 239,421 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 0.04% or 35,342 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 21,741 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 1.24M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1,774 are owned by Us Financial Bank De. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 31,839 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Co owns 8,459 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Fin has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Among 3 analysts covering Herbalife (NYSE:HLF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Herbalife has $75 highest and $5700 lowest target. $65.67’s average target is 71.42% above currents $38.31 stock price. Herbalife had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Pivotal Research. Pivotal Research maintained Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Pivotal Research has “Buy” rating and $70 target.

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 17,412 shares to 40,714 valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 4,867 shares and now owns 13,031 shares. Spdr Series Trust was raised too.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $1.53 million activity. Shares for $100,380 were bought by Clark Henry A III. $1.63 million worth of stock was sold by Lantrip Mark on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Company has 238 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wills Financial Group Inc invested in 45,681 shares or 1.6% of the stock. 4,202 were accumulated by Meridian Invest Counsel. Asset Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 4,000 shares. North Amer Mngmt reported 5,100 shares stake. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 0.2% or 68,559 shares. 15,644 were accumulated by Hilltop. Sabal invested in 1.71% or 371,314 shares. Finemark Bankshares And invested 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Confluence Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 7,872 shares. Park Corp Oh holds 0.11% or 39,492 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc reported 20,009 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd has 199,169 shares. Mraz Amerine & Assocs Inc owns 0.11% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 6,890 shares.