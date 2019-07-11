Altfest L J & Company Holds Position in Nvidia (NVDA); Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Shareholder Donald Smith & Company Lowered Holding by $1.39 Million

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 1236.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 40,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,544 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $453,000, up from 3,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $160.06. About 11.30 million shares traded or 0.91% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 01/05/2018 – Rescale and Remcom Bring NVIDIA GPU-Accelerated Electromagnetic Simulation to the Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 231,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.81M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.31 million, down from 3.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Ardmore Shipping Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 147,815 shares traded. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) has declined 10.24% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ASC News: 19/04/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Reminder – Product Tanker & Crude Oil Tanker Sector Panel Discussions With Major Company Executives; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q Rev $50.5M; 21/05/2018 – Ardmore Roderick and Sargent & Lundy Launch Engineering Partnership; 26/04/2018 – Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection in Ardmore to Host Special Tasting with Prosecco Maker; 09/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Apr 20; 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 17/05/2018 – CENTREX METALS – SIGNED NON-BINDING MOU WITH GUJARAT STATE FERTILISERS & CHEMICALS FOR SUPPLY OF PRODUCT FROM ARDMORE PHOSPHATE ROCK PROJECT

Analysts await Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 72.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Ardmore Shipping Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hallmark Management Inc holds 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 2,391 shares. E&G Advsrs Lp invested in 0.11% or 1,330 shares. Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 2,622 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd accumulated 5,086 shares. Marsico Capital Management Lc holds 4.03% or 622,882 shares. 47,949 are held by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Hardman Johnston Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.51% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Tn holds 1,786 shares. Holderness Invs Communications invested in 6,901 shares or 0.59% of the stock. North Carolina-based Bancorp Of America Corporation De has invested 0.24% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.17% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.88% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 368,510 shares. Smithfield owns 491 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 823,027 shares. Raymond James Fin Advsr reported 282,293 shares stake.