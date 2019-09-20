Altfest L J & Company Upped Its One Liberty Pptys (OLP) Stake; ARCELORMITTAL COMMON SHARES (AMSYF) Sellers Decreased By 26.34% Their Shorts

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased One Liberty Pptys Inc (OLP) stake by 299.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Altfest L J & Company Inc acquired 149,791 shares as One Liberty Pptys Inc (OLP)’s stock rose 1.99%. The Altfest L J & Company Inc holds 199,853 shares with $5.79M value, up from 50,062 last quarter. One Liberty Pptys Inc now has $567.08 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.52. About 29,996 shares traded. One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) has risen 8.52% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OLP News: 13/03/2018 – ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT BY 4.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – One Liberty Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 45c Vs. 43c; 03/05/2018 – One Liberty Properties 1Q EPS 30c; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 12/03/2018 One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ One Liberty Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLP); 13/03/2018 – ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES INC OLP.N SETS QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 13/03/2018 – One Liberty Properties Raises 1Q 2018 Div; 13/03/2018 – One Liberty Properties 4Q EPS 22c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold OLP shares while 25 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 8.17 million shares or 2.09% more from 8.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0% in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP). Us Bankshares De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP). Geode Mgmt Limited Com reported 197,761 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd reported 11,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co has invested 0% in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP). Dupont Cap reported 34,744 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of America De stated it has 25,823 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Com reported 2,969 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) for 16,534 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) for 10,266 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 966,909 shares. Moreover, Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) for 1,292 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md owns 9,104 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 2,390 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard accumulated 1.59 million shares.

