Altfest L J & Company Has Boosted Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO); Annex Advisory Services Has Upped Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Position by $1.52 Million as Stock Value Rose

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 218.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 23,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 33,891 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86 million, up from 10,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $46.94. About 11.41M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 88.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 40,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 85,505 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.29M, up from 45,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.78. About 6.76M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 25/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Cooper Standard for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 26/04/2018 – GM QTRLY SHR FROM CONT OPS $0.77; QTRLY ADJ SHR FROM CONT OPS $1.43; QTRLY GAAP NET REV $36.1 BLN, DOWN 3.1 PCT; 07/03/2018 – GM SAYS FEB CHINA VEHICLE SALES +7.8 PCT Y/Y, VS +14.5 PCT IN JAN; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 05/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Hornets get permission to speak with three GM candidates; 06/03/2018 – Comment: GM plant closure threat serves as warning for Seoul; 15/03/2018 – GM to make production versions of self-driving Cruise AVs in Michigan; 07/03/2018 – GM SAYS JAN-FEB CHINA VEHICLE SALES +12 PCT Y/Y, VS -14.8 PCT YEAR EARLIER; 18/03/2018 – Disputes with temporary workers add to GM Korea’s challenges; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – MARIO SPANGENBERG, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST OPERATIONS, HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE JULY 1

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $375.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 161,023 shares to 38,830 shares, valued at $5.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 41,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,937 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

