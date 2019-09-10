Altfest L J & Company Has Raised Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding; 21vianet Group – American Depositary Shares (VNET) Shorts Down By 23.47%

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 83.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altfest L J & Company Inc acquired 7,454 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The Altfest L J & Company Inc holds 16,337 shares with $825,000 value, up from 8,883 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $143.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $107.93. About 4.13 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Vascular- Medtronic DxTerity(TM) Diagnostic Catheter, JL 4.0, 6F, REF DXT5JL40; 09/04/2018 – Globes: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement; 06/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO DISPOSE OF REST OF LIFETECH SCIENTIFIC STAKE; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F

21vianet Group Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:VNET) had a decrease of 23.47% in short interest. VNET’s SI was 945,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 23.47% from 1.23M shares previously. With 499,300 avg volume, 2 days are for 21vianet Group Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:VNET)’s short sellers to cover VNET’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.39. About 94,765 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – STEVE ZHANG, ITS CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO), HAS DECIDED TO RESIGN AS CO-CEO; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Change in Leadership Team; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Loss $4.14/AD; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2Q Rev CNY810M-CNY830M; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group Adds Yao Li to the Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 21VIANET GROUP INC VNET.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 3.25 BLN TO RMB 3.35 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Correct: 21Vianet 4Q Net 18c/ADS; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet: Shiqi Wang to Continue to Serve as CEO; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Co-CEO Steve Zhang to Resign Due to Personal Reasons on June 30; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China

Among 9 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic has $12200 highest and $84 lowest target. $112.56’s average target is 4.29% above currents $107.93 stock price. Medtronic had 16 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $11200 target. Wells Fargo upgraded Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Wednesday, June 5 to “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Wednesday, August 21. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $11800 target. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 21 with “Equal-Weight”. Northland Capital maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Monday, March 18. Northland Capital has “Hold” rating and $84 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, April 4. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, August 21.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Medtronic plcâ€™s (NYSE:MDT) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medtronic Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Reports First Quarter Financial Results NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Reimbursement for Medtronic insulin pump established in Germany – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased Nuveen Mtg Opportunity Term (JLS) stake by 13,228 shares to 3,806 valued at $390,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 5,316 shares and now owns 4,887 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 248,874 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated. Pure Advsrs holds 0.06% or 3,614 shares. Shelter Mutual Co reported 90,396 shares or 2.43% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bsw Wealth Ptnrs has 0.08% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Polen Cap Mgmt Lc has 112,398 shares. Fort Lp reported 0.45% stake. Private Ocean Ltd Co invested in 189 shares or 0% of the stock. Stanley stated it has 12,187 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 403,031 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Stoneridge Prns Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.29% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 48,302 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Com stated it has 2.2% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 191,333 shares. Indiana Tru & Inv Mngmt holds 0.24% or 5,092 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Com holds 4,135 shares.

21Vianet Group, Inc. provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $1.75 billion. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services. It has a 10.95 P/E ratio. The Company’s hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customersÂ’ servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable clients to connect their servers with Internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network.