Alteryx Inc. (AYX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Both Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx Inc. 81 25.97 N/A 0.50 176.43 Zix Corporation 8 6.48 N/A 0.09 105.91

Table 1 demonstrates Alteryx Inc. and Zix Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Zix Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Alteryx Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Alteryx Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alteryx Inc. and Zix Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8% Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alteryx Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Zix Corporation has 0.4 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alteryx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zix Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Alteryx Inc. and Zix Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Zix Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Alteryx Inc. has a -23.69% downside potential and a consensus price target of $88.5. Competitively the consensus price target of Zix Corporation is $10.5, which is potential 8.25% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Zix Corporation looks more robust than Alteryx Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.7% of Alteryx Inc. shares and 75.7% of Zix Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Alteryx Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of Zix Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alteryx Inc. 0.64% 4.26% 25.4% 52.11% 157.43% 48.04% Zix Corporation -10.56% 23.77% 12.97% 39.73% 76.85% 62.65%

For the past year Alteryx Inc. has weaker performance than Zix Corporation

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Alteryx Inc. beats Zix Corporation.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.