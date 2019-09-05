Alteryx Inc. (AYX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Since Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx Inc. 100 30.45 N/A 0.50 235.55 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 1.08 N/A -6.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Alteryx Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -93.4% -28.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alteryx Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alteryx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Alteryx Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alteryx Inc. has a -7.39% downside potential and a consensus target price of $134.4. On the other hand, Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 61.49% and its consensus target price is $13. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Synchronoss Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than Alteryx Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.9% of Alteryx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.6% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Alteryx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% are Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alteryx Inc. -2.55% 8.41% 34.32% 66.42% 199.01% 97.65% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 2.93% 1.89% 49.26% 12.67% 99.26% 31.76%

For the past year Alteryx Inc. was more bullish than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Alteryx Inc. beats Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.