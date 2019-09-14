Alteryx Inc. (AYX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Both Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx Inc. 102 23.53 N/A 0.50 235.55 Splunk Inc. 127 8.41 N/A -2.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alteryx Inc. and Splunk Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8% Splunk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alteryx Inc. Its rival Splunk Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Splunk Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alteryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Alteryx Inc. and Splunk Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Splunk Inc. 1 2 7 2.70

Alteryx Inc.’s average target price is $134.4, while its potential upside is 19.82%. Splunk Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $143.6 average target price and a 26.35% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Splunk Inc. appears more favorable than Alteryx Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.9% of Alteryx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.8% of Splunk Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Alteryx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Splunk Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alteryx Inc. -2.55% 8.41% 34.32% 66.42% 199.01% 97.65% Splunk Inc. -3.32% 7.96% 0.37% 10.21% 41.86% 29.05%

For the past year Alteryx Inc. was more bullish than Splunk Inc.

Summary

Alteryx Inc. beats Splunk Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.