Alteryx Inc. (AYX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)

This is a contrast between Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx Inc. 91 28.17 N/A 0.50 235.55 Open Text Corporation 39 3.62 N/A 1.02 41.88

Table 1 highlights Alteryx Inc. and Open Text Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Open Text Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Alteryx Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Alteryx Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Open Text Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8% Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alteryx Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Open Text Corporation has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alteryx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Open Text Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Alteryx Inc. and Open Text Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Open Text Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$110.8 is Alteryx Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -15.48%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.9% of Alteryx Inc. shares and 77.8% of Open Text Corporation shares. 0.7% are Alteryx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Open Text Corporation has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alteryx Inc. -2.55% 8.41% 34.32% 66.42% 199.01% 97.65% Open Text Corporation -2.47% 3.07% 10.9% 20.87% 15.34% 30.77%

For the past year Alteryx Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Open Text Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Alteryx Inc. beats Open Text Corporation.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.