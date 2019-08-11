Alteryx Inc. (AYX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) and Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx Inc. 91 26.57 N/A 0.50 235.55 Mimecast Limited 47 7.48 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alteryx Inc. and Mimecast Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8% Mimecast Limited 0.00% -4.6% -1.4%

Liquidity

Alteryx Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mimecast Limited are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Alteryx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mimecast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Alteryx Inc. and Mimecast Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Mimecast Limited 0 1 3 2.75

Alteryx Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -15.48% and an $110.8 consensus target price. Competitively Mimecast Limited has an average target price of $55, with potential upside of 25.66%. Based on the results given earlier, Mimecast Limited is looking more favorable than Alteryx Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.9% of Alteryx Inc. shares and 78.5% of Mimecast Limited shares. Alteryx Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.7% of Mimecast Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alteryx Inc. -2.55% 8.41% 34.32% 66.42% 199.01% 97.65% Mimecast Limited -1.51% 1.86% -8.14% 31.82% 30.88% 41.54%

For the past year Alteryx Inc. has stronger performance than Mimecast Limited

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Alteryx Inc. beats Mimecast Limited.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.