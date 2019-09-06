Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) Touches $145.84 High on Sep, 6; Madison Investment Holdings Lowered By $353,700 Its Canadian Natural Resources LTD (CNQ) Position

The stock of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) reached all time high today, Sep, 6 and still has $156.05 target or 7.00% above today’s $145.84 share price. This indicates more upside for the $9.17B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $156.05 PT is reached, the company will be worth $642.18 million more. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $145.84. About 154,153 shares traded. Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has risen 199.01% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 199.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AYX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Alteryx Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYX); 09/05/2018 – Alteryx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 29/05/2018 – Alteryx Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of AI and Machine Learning; 06/03/2018 Alteryx Alters Data Science with New Release; 09/05/2018 – Alteryx Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c-Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 03/04/2018 – ALTERYX INC AYX.N -ANNOUNCED ITS NEW ASIA-PACIFIC HEADQUARTERS IN SINGAPORE; 01/05/2018 – Alteryx Invites Customers to an Unconventional Convention to Alter Everything at Inspire 2018; 24/04/2018 – Alteryx Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Alteryx 1Q Loss/Shr 9c

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) stake by 6.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 13,100 shares as Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)’s stock declined 12.65%. The Madison Investment Holdings Inc holds 191,700 shares with $5.27 million value, down from 204,800 last quarter. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd now has $28.14B valuation. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $23.7. About 668,869 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56

Analysts await Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 35.16% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CNQ’s profit will be $700.46M for 10.04 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Canadian Natural Resources Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.23% negative EPS growth.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) stake by 32,495 shares to 1.30 million valued at $79.04M in 2019Q1. It also upped Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) stake by 6,159 shares and now owns 138,843 shares. Brown (NYSE:BF.B) was raised too.

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “5 Investing Rules You Can Follow to Get Rich – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Deeply Discounted Energy Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Stick in Your RRSP Today – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “2 Dividend Stocks That Are the Cheapest They’ve Been in 10 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Top Stocks for September 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. The company has market cap of $9.17 billion. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. It has a 326.26 P/E ratio. The firm serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries.

More notable recent Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Alteryx, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AYX) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Alteryx Should Be on Your Radar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alteryx: No Signs Of Slowing Down – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Should You Hold Unprofitable Tech Stocks Going Into a Recession? – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Fitbit’s Final Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.