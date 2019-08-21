Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) Touches $141.41 High on Aug, 21; Arcimoto (FUV) Shorts Increased By 2.48%

The stock of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) reached all time high today, Aug, 21 and still has $154.14 target or 9.00% above today’s $141.41 share price. This indicates more upside for the $9.19 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $154.14 PT is reached, the company will be worth $827.28M more. The stock increased 4.21% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $141.41. About 301,629 shares traded. Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has risen 199.01% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 199.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AYX News: 09/05/2018 – Alteryx Sees 2018 Rev $183M-$186M; 09/05/2018 – Alteryx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 09/05/2018 – Alteryx Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c-Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 29/05/2018 – Alteryx to Host Investor Session at Inspire 2018; 29/05/2018 – Alteryx Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Alteryx 1Q Rev $42.8M; 24/05/2018 – Alteryx Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – Alteryx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Alteryx Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 6.36 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ALTERYX INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING

Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) had an increase of 2.48% in short interest. FUV’s SI was 107,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.48% from 105,000 shares previously. With 54,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV)’s short sellers to cover FUV’s short positions. The SI to Arcimoto Inc’s float is 1.48%. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.0393 during the last trading session, reaching $3.0793. About 6,162 shares traded. Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) has declined 18.55% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.55% the S&P500. Some Historical FUV News: 04/04/2018 – Arcimoto Commemorates Six-Month Anniversary of Successful Reg A+ IPO and Nasdaq Listing with Nasdaq Closing Bell Ceremony; 21/03/2018 – Arcimoto Releases Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant (AMP) Update Video; 14/05/2018 – ARCIMOTO – HAD $11.2 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $14.1 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 Arcimoto to Showcase the Arcimoto FUV Electric Vehicle at New York International Auto Show; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 02/04/2018 – Arcimoto Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Among 5 analysts covering Alteryx (NYSE:AYX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Alteryx has $15000 highest and $76 lowest target. $117.33’s average target is -17.03% below currents $141.41 stock price. Alteryx had 13 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) rating on Thursday, August 1. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $14000 target. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. The company has market cap of $9.19 billion. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. It has a 316.35 P/E ratio. The firm serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries.

Arcimoto, Inc. develops and builds a pilot fleet of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company has market cap of $57.37 million. The firm was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc. in December 2011. It currently has negative earnings.