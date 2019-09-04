Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) Reaches $145.79 52-Week High; 4 Analysts Are Bullish ADT Inc. (ADT) Last Week

The stock of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) hit a new 52-week high and has $154.54 target or 6.00% above today’s $145.79 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $9.48B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $154.54 price target is reached, the company will be worth $568.56 million more. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $145.79. About 506,199 shares traded. Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has risen 199.01% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 199.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AYX News: 09/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 09/05/2018 – Alteryx Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c-Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 09/05/2018 – Alteryx 1Q Rev $42.8M; 24/05/2018 – Alteryx Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Among 6 analysts covering ADT (NYSE:ADT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. ADT has $12 highest and $700 lowest target. $9.71’s average target is 102.29% above currents $4.8 stock price. ADT had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital given on Thursday, August 8. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 13. The stock of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. See ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Outperform Old Target: $12.0000 New Target: $10.0000 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $9.0000 New Target: $7.0000 Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $12 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $12 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $11 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $13 New Target: $8.25 Downgrade

More notable recent Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Alteryx, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AYX) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alteryx: No Signs Of Slowing Down – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Alteryx Should Be on Your Radar – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Uninterested In Alteryx Due To Competition – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Profitconfidential.com‘s news article titled: “Alteryx Inc: Shares Up 124% in 2019 as Q2 Results Crush Estimates – Profit Confidential” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. The company has market cap of $9.48 billion. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. It has a 326.15 P/E ratio. The firm serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries.

Among 4 analysts covering Alteryx (NYSE:AYX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Alteryx has $15000 highest and $8500 lowest target. $134.40’s average target is -7.81% below currents $145.79 stock price. Alteryx had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) rating on Thursday, August 1. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $14000 target.

ADT Inc. provides monitored security, interactive home and business automation, and related monitoring services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.55 billion. It offers a set of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily provides professional monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8. About 486,148 shares traded. ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has declined 27.68% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ADT News: 06/03/2018 – ADT Announces Appointment of Matt Winter to Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HARRIS: HAPPY TO HOLD ONTO ADT IF MARKET DOESN’T REFLECT VALUE; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ADT Inc. (ADT) and Encourages Investor; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy ADT Inc, Sell GE in Industrials: 13F; 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily; 15/03/2018 – ADT INC 4Q ADJ EBITDA $598M; 22/05/2018 – Shareholder Class Action Complaint Filed Against ADT Inc. – ADT; 15/03/2018 – ADT INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $2,415 MLN AND $2,435 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ADT INC 4Q ADJ EBITDA $598M, EST. $594.3M; 13/04/2018 – ADT Brings Home “lnstaller of the Year” and “Integrated Installation of the Year” Awards for Commercial and Multi-Site Security at 23rd Annual Sammy Awards

More notable recent ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of ADT Are Down 10% Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ADT Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:ADT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ADT: Not Cheap Enough – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ADT Inc. (ADT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ADT Inc. (ADT) CEO James DeVries on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.