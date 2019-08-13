Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) Reaches $135.45 High on Aug, 13; Rgm Capital Raised By $3.67 Million Its Lam Research (LRCX) Stake

Rgm Capital Llc increased Lam Research Corp (LRCX) stake by 3.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rgm Capital Llc acquired 20,500 shares as Lam Research Corp (LRCX)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Rgm Capital Llc holds 650,784 shares with $116.50M value, up from 630,284 last quarter. Lam Research Corp now has $29.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.32% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $204.8. About 1.37 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F

The stock of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) reached all time high today, Aug, 13 and still has $147.64 target or 9.00% above today’s $135.45 share price. This indicates more upside for the $8.51B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $147.64 PT is reached, the company will be worth $765.54 million more. The stock increased 3.33% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 761,021 shares traded. Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has risen 199.01% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 199.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AYX News: 09/05/2018 – ALTERYX INC AYX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $179.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Alteryx Alters Data Science with New Release; 01/05/2018 – Alteryx Invites Customers to an Unconventional Convention to Alter Everything at Inspire 2018; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: TapImmune, Inc. (TPIV), Alteryx Inc. (AYX), And Others; 09/05/2018 – Alteryx 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 09/05/2018 – Alteryx Sees 2Q Rev $43M-$44M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alteryx Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYX); 09/05/2018 – Alteryx Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c-Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 23/04/2018 – WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 6.36 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ALTERYX INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Alteryx Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 8 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lam Research had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs upgraded Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Monday, July 22. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $23100 target. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of LRCX in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Market Perform” rating. DA Davidson downgraded the shares of LRCX in report on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. FBR Capital maintained the shares of LRCX in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was upgraded by FBR Capital to “Buy” on Monday, April 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Lc reported 8 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt reported 1,720 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd holds 184 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 202,663 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Nuwave Investment Lc stated it has 28 shares. Tru Co Of Vermont owns 237 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 6,205 shares. Brinker Capital, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,377 shares. 42,963 were accumulated by Nomura Hldgs. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0.04% or 320,890 shares. Duncker Streett And Com reported 200 shares stake. Marlowe Prtn Lp owns 160,843 shares for 19.97% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement reported 244,179 shares stake. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has 0.06% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Rgm Capital Llc decreased Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) stake by 231,217 shares to 724,326 valued at $86.23 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TYPE) stake by 159,534 shares and now owns 3.54M shares. Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR) was reduced too.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. The company has market cap of $8.51 billion. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. It has a 303.02 P/E ratio. The firm serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries.

Among 4 analysts covering Alteryx (NYSE:AYX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Alteryx had 12 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the shares of AYX in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Neutral” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, August 1.

