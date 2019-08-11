Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) Reaches $131.09 High on Aug, 11; INVECH HOLDINGS (IVHI) Sellers Increased By 100% Their Shorts

INVECH HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:IVHI) had an increase of 100% in short interest. IVHI’s SI was 600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 100% from 300 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 1 days are for INVECH HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:IVHI)’s short sellers to cover IVHI’s short positions. It closed at $2.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) reached all time high today, Aug, 11 and still has $136.33 target or 4.00% above today's $131.09 share price. This indicates more upside for the $8.23 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $136.33 PT is reached, the company will be worth $329.28 million more. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $131.09. About 1.31M shares traded or 0.93% up from the average. Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has risen 199.01% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 199.01% the S&P500.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. The company has market cap of $8.23 billion. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. It has a 293.27 P/E ratio. The firm serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries.

Among 4 analysts covering Alteryx (NYSE:AYX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Alteryx has $14500 highest and $76 lowest target. $110.80’s average target is -15.48% below currents $131.09 stock price. Alteryx had 12 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) on Thursday, February 28 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 1. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.