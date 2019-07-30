Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) Reaches $122.11 High on Jul, 30; Accuray Has 1.39 Sentiment

The stock of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) reached all time high today, Jul, 30 and still has $126.99 target or 4.00% above today’s $122.11 share price. This indicates more upside for the $7.64B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $126.99 PT is reached, the company will be worth $305.48M more. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.11. About 380,166 shares traded. Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has risen 157.43% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 153.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AYX News: 09/05/2018 – Alteryx 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 09/05/2018 – Alteryx Sees 2018 Rev $183M-$186M; 03/04/2018 – Alteryx Amplifies the Thrill of Solving in APAC; 09/05/2018 – Alteryx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: TapImmune, Inc. (TPIV), Alteryx Inc. (AYX), And Others; 29/05/2018 – Alteryx Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 6.36 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ALTERYX INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Alteryx Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – Alteryx Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Alteryx Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c-Adj Loss/Shr 11c

Accuray Inc (ARAY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.53, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 68 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 49 decreased and sold stakes in Accuray Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 67.32 million shares, up from 66.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Accuray Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 30 Increased: 43 New Position: 25.

More notable recent Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Accuray Provides Update on China Joint Venture Operational Progress – PRNewswire" on July 23, 2019

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company has market cap of $358.26 million. The firm offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. It currently has negative earnings. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally.

The stock increased 0.74% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.07. About 35,090 shares traded. Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) has declined 17.92% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.35% the S&P500.

Archon Capital Management Llc holds 4.16% of its portfolio in Accuray Incorporated for 3.20 million shares. Lapides Asset Management Llc owns 1.07 million shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has 1.58% invested in the company for 532,262 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 1.21% in the stock. Eam Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 199,266 shares.

Analysts await Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. ARAY’s profit will be $2.64 million for 33.92 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Accuray Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Why Alteryx's Shares Jumped 25% in June – The Motley Fool" on July 08, 2019

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. The company has market cap of $7.64 billion. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. It has a 278.15 P/E ratio. The firm serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries.