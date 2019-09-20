Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) Reaches $119.85 After 8.00% Up Move; First Eagle Investment Management Has Decreased By $23.85 Million Its Franco Nevada (FNV) Position

The stock of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.23% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $119.85. About 564,104 shares traded. Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has risen 199.01% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 199.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AYX News: 01/05/2018 – Alteryx Invites Customers to an Unconventional Convention to Alter Everything at Inspire 2018; 09/05/2018 – ALTERYX INC AYX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $179.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: TapImmune, Inc. (TPIV), Alteryx Inc. (AYX), And Others; 09/05/2018 – Alteryx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 09/05/2018 – Alteryx 1Q Rev $42.8M; 09/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of AI and Machine Learning; 09/05/2018 – Alteryx Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 22c-Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 10/04/2018 – Alteryx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Alteryx Expands to Alter Analytics in FranceThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $7.84 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $129.44 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AYX worth $627.52M more.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) stake by 6.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 283,870 shares as Franco Nevada Corp (FNV)’s stock rose 22.81%. The First Eagle Investment Management Llc holds 4.32M shares with $366.99 million value, down from 4.61M last quarter. Franco Nevada Corp now has $17.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $93.73. About 85,386 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 51.72% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $82.35M for 53.26 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) stake by 972,240 shares to 7.63M valued at $502.98M in 2019Q2. It also upped B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) stake by 639,498 shares and now owns 14.18 million shares. C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franco-Nevada has $9500 highest and $73 lowest target. $85.33’s average target is -8.96% below currents $93.73 stock price. Franco-Nevada had 9 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9 to “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 10. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 14.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. The company has market cap of $7.84 billion. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. It has a 268.12 P/E ratio. The firm serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries.