Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) Reaches $116.21 After 8.00% Down Move; Blackstone (BSL) Sentiment Is 1

Blackstone (BSL) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.70, from 2.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 16 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 16 decreased and sold their stakes in Blackstone. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 3.86 million shares, up from 3.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackstone in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 10 Increased: 10 New Position: 6.

The stock of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.37% or $5.31 during the last trading session, reaching $116.21. About 556,976 shares traded. Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has risen 157.43% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 153.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AYX News: 09/05/2018 – Alteryx 1Q Rev $42.8M; 10/04/2018 – Alteryx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ALTERYX INC AYX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $179.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Alteryx Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c-Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 24/05/2018 – Alteryx Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 03/04/2018 – Alteryx Amplifies the Thrill of Solving in APAC; 09/05/2018 – Alteryx Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 22c-Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 09/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of AI and Machine Learning; 09/05/2018 – Alteryx Sees 2Q Rev $43M-$44MThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $7.27B company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $106.91 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AYX worth $581.44M less.

Analysts await Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Alteryx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 550.00% negative EPS growth.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. The company has market cap of $7.27 billion. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. It has a 264.71 P/E ratio. The firm serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries.

Among 3 analysts covering Alteryx (NYSE:AYX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Alteryx had 10 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of AYX in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 28 report.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund for 58,416 shares. Q Global Advisors Llc owns 48,152 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has 0.3% invested in the company for 262,521 shares. The West Virginia-based Ntv Asset Management Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc., a Illinois-based fund reported 24,034 shares.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. The company has market cap of $260.34 million. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 1.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.05. About 13,308 shares traded. Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) has declined 6.56% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.99% the S&P500.

