Alteryx Inc. (AYX) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Comparing side by side

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx Inc. 102 23.53 N/A 0.50 235.55 Zuora Inc. 18 6.52 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8% Zuora Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -25.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alteryx Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Zuora Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zuora Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alteryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Alteryx Inc. and Zuora Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Zuora Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alteryx Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 19.82% and an $134.4 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alteryx Inc. and Zuora Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.9% and 55.5% respectively. About 0.7% of Alteryx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Zuora Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alteryx Inc. -2.55% 8.41% 34.32% 66.42% 199.01% 97.65% Zuora Inc. -2.47% -2.91% -29.79% -29.66% -34.54% -17.25%

For the past year Alteryx Inc. has 97.65% stronger performance while Zuora Inc. has -17.25% weaker performance.

Summary

Alteryx Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Zuora Inc.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.