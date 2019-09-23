Alteryx Inc. (AYX) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Comparing side by side

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx Inc. 104 24.75 N/A 0.50 235.55 Zix Corporation 8 3.94 N/A 0.09 103.52

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Zix Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Alteryx Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Alteryx Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Zix Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alteryx Inc. and Zix Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8% Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8%

Liquidity

Alteryx Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zix Corporation are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Alteryx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Alteryx Inc. and Zix Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Zix Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Alteryx Inc. is $134.4, with potential upside of 13.94%. Zix Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $11 average target price and a 39.24% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Zix Corporation seems more appealing than Alteryx Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alteryx Inc. and Zix Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.9% and 76.8%. Alteryx Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.3% of Zix Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alteryx Inc. -2.55% 8.41% 34.32% 66.42% 199.01% 97.65% Zix Corporation 1.56% -3.29% 9.89% 24.28% 70.6% 58.99%

For the past year Alteryx Inc. has stronger performance than Zix Corporation

Summary

Alteryx Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Zix Corporation.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.