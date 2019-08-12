Alteryx Inc. (AYX) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Contrasting side by side

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx Inc. 91 26.33 N/A 0.50 235.55 OneSpan Inc. 16 2.40 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alteryx Inc. and OneSpan Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alteryx Inc. and OneSpan Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8% OneSpan Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1.1%

Liquidity

Alteryx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, OneSpan Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. OneSpan Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alteryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Alteryx Inc. and OneSpan Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 OneSpan Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Alteryx Inc.’s consensus target price is $110.8, while its potential downside is -14.71%. Competitively the consensus target price of OneSpan Inc. is $19.67, which is potential 49.24% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, OneSpan Inc. is looking more favorable than Alteryx Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.9% of Alteryx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68% of OneSpan Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Alteryx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% are OneSpan Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alteryx Inc. -2.55% 8.41% 34.32% 66.42% 199.01% 97.65% OneSpan Inc. -8.05% 4.43% -20.02% 2.09% -14.13% 12.9%

For the past year Alteryx Inc. has stronger performance than OneSpan Inc.

Summary

Alteryx Inc. beats OneSpan Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.