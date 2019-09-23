Alteryx Inc. (AYX) and MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) Contrasting side by side

Both Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) and MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx Inc. 104 24.81 N/A 0.50 235.55 MobileIron Inc. 6 3.87 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alteryx Inc. and MobileIron Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8% MobileIron Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -22.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alteryx Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor MobileIron Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Alteryx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MobileIron Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alteryx Inc. and MobileIron Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 MobileIron Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Alteryx Inc. has a 13.68% upside potential and an average price target of $134.4. MobileIron Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus price target and a 12.20% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Alteryx Inc. appears more favorable than MobileIron Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.9% of Alteryx Inc. shares and 71.2% of MobileIron Inc. shares. About 0.7% of Alteryx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, MobileIron Inc. has 3.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alteryx Inc. -2.55% 8.41% 34.32% 66.42% 199.01% 97.65% MobileIron Inc. 0.29% 8.32% 17.35% 43.45% 48.39% 50.33%

For the past year Alteryx Inc. has stronger performance than MobileIron Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Alteryx Inc. beats MobileIron Inc.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.