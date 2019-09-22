Alteryx Inc. (AYX) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx Inc. 103 24.75 N/A 0.50 235.55 Lyft Inc. 58 4.69 N/A -6.35 0.00

Demonstrates Alteryx Inc. and Lyft Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8% Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Alteryx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Lyft Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Alteryx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lyft Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alteryx Inc. and Lyft Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Lyft Inc. 0 2 13 2.87

The consensus target price of Alteryx Inc. is $134.4, with potential upside of 13.94%. Competitively Lyft Inc. has a consensus target price of $74.25, with potential upside of 59.92%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Lyft Inc. is looking more favorable than Alteryx Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alteryx Inc. and Lyft Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.9% and 33.2% respectively. Alteryx Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Lyft Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alteryx Inc. -2.55% 8.41% 34.32% 66.42% 199.01% 97.65% Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25%

For the past year Alteryx Inc. had bullish trend while Lyft Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alteryx Inc. beats Lyft Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.