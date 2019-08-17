Alteryx Inc. (AYX) and Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) and Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx Inc. 93 28.07 N/A 0.50 235.55 Domo Inc. 33 4.60 N/A -5.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alteryx Inc. and Domo Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8% Domo Inc. 0.00% -253.9% -49.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alteryx Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Domo Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Domo Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alteryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Alteryx Inc. and Domo Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Domo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Alteryx Inc. has a -12.29% downside potential and an average price target of $117.33. Competitively Domo Inc. has an average price target of $41.5, with potential upside of 63.26%. The data provided earlier shows that Domo Inc. appears more favorable than Alteryx Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.9% of Alteryx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93% of Domo Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Alteryx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Domo Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alteryx Inc. -2.55% 8.41% 34.32% 66.42% 199.01% 97.65% Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31%

For the past year Alteryx Inc. has stronger performance than Domo Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Alteryx Inc. beats Domo Inc.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.