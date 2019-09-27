Alteryx Inc. (AYX) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Comparison side by side

As Application Software businesses, Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx Inc. 129 8.50 45.05M 0.50 235.55 AppFolio Inc. 97 4.16 14.58M 0.55 176.83

Demonstrates Alteryx Inc. and AppFolio Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. AppFolio Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alteryx Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Alteryx Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of AppFolio Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx Inc. 34,887,322.85% 15.5% 6.8% AppFolio Inc. 15,012,355.85% 19.6% 12.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alteryx Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, AppFolio Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alteryx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AppFolio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Alteryx Inc. and AppFolio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 AppFolio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alteryx Inc.’s upside potential is 26.58% at a $134.4 average target price. AppFolio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $61 average target price and a -34.50% potential downside. Based on the data given earlier, Alteryx Inc. is looking more favorable than AppFolio Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alteryx Inc. and AppFolio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.9% and 72.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Alteryx Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of AppFolio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alteryx Inc. -2.55% 8.41% 34.32% 66.42% 199.01% 97.65% AppFolio Inc. -8.17% -6.47% 0.32% 57.92% 56.1% 63.04%

For the past year Alteryx Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AppFolio Inc.

Summary

Alteryx Inc. beats AppFolio Inc. on 12 of the 15 factors.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.