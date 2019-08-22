Alteryx Inc. (AYX) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx Inc. 95 29.93 N/A 0.50 235.55 ANSYS Inc. 191 13.19 N/A 4.90 41.50

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alteryx Inc. and ANSYS Inc. ANSYS Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Alteryx Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Alteryx Inc. is presently more expensive than ANSYS Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8% ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alteryx Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival ANSYS Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. ANSYS Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alteryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Alteryx Inc. and ANSYS Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 ANSYS Inc. 1 1 4 2.67

Alteryx Inc. has an average target price of $117.33, and a -17.75% downside potential. On the other hand, ANSYS Inc.’s potential downside is -8.60% and its average target price is $199.29. The information presented earlier suggests that ANSYS Inc. looks more robust than Alteryx Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.9% of Alteryx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.9% of ANSYS Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Alteryx Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1% are ANSYS Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alteryx Inc. -2.55% 8.41% 34.32% 66.42% 199.01% 97.65% ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1%

For the past year Alteryx Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ANSYS Inc.

Summary

ANSYS Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Alteryx Inc.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.