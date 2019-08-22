Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 168.62 N/A -3.39 0.00

Demonstrates Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -75.9% -52.8%

Liquidity

Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 and has 11.4 Quick Ratio. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 67.9% respectively. About 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics Limited beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.