Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

We are comparing Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alterity Therapeutics Limited and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.03 beta indicates that Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s 148.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited are 4.4 and 4.4. Competitively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has 4.9 and 4.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alterity Therapeutics Limited and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 20.4%. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders are 18.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited was less bearish than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics Limited beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.