Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

This is a contrast between Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.6% and 0% respectively. About 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.