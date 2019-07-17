Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

This is a contrast between Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|37
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.31
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0.00%
|-56.4%
|-49.9%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.6% and 0% respectively. About 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|-4.79%
|-14.05%
|-1.24%
|-10.67%
|-20.5%
|24.22%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.93%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.61%
For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
