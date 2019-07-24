Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Both Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0.00%
|-56.4%
|-49.9%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Alterity Therapeutics Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 3.6% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares and 0% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|-4.79%
|-14.05%
|-1.24%
|-10.67%
|-20.5%
|24.22%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|5.47%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.01%
For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited was more bullish than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
