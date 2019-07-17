Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.32 N/A -1.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and its Quick Ratio is 5.8. Sutro Biopharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.6% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 71.6% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. Comparatively, 21.23% are Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22% Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 5 of the 7 factors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.