Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)

We are comparing Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 480.68 N/A -1.92 0.00

Demonstrates Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 and has 20.1 Quick Ratio. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $49, which is potential 91.71% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.9% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has -21.09% weaker performance while Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 87.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.