Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Both Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 21 1.56 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.03 shows that Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a 1.69 beta and it is 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. On the competitive side is, Puma Biotechnology Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Alterity Therapeutics Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has stronger performance than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.