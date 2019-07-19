Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)

As Biotechnology companies, Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 210.1% -33.2%

Risk and Volatility

Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s current beta is 0.99 and it happens to be 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.19 which is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival Novelion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. Alterity Therapeutics Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.6% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares and 51.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -3.61% -16.67% -13.04% -29.82% -70.66% 42.86%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.