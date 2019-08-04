Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares and 17.35% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares. Insiders held 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. Insiders Competitively, held 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bearish trend while Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. had bullish trend.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.