Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

We will be contrasting the differences between Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -3304.32 N/A -1.62 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3%

Risk & Volatility

Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s current beta is 1.03 and it happens to be 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Immunomedics Inc. has a 1.96 beta which is 96.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Immunomedics Inc. has an average price target of $23.6, with potential upside of 57.97%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bearish trend while Immunomedics Inc. had bullish trend.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.