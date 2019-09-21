Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

We will be comparing the differences between Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alterity Therapeutics Limited and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.9 and its Quick Ratio is 13.9. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Limited and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 consensus price target and a 232.59% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alterity Therapeutics Limited and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 32.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares. Comparatively, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has 19.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has stronger performance than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited.