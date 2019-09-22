Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.84
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0.00%
|-56.4%
|-49.9%
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Risk and Volatility
Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a beta of 1.03 and its 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.83 beta which makes it 83.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 4.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Alterity Therapeutics Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 0.95% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|-9.73%
|-21.09%
|-40.59%
|-28.87%
|-53.26%
|-21.09%
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|14.37%
|4.79%
|96.86%
|160.76%
|153.72%
|263.95%
For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bearish trend while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.
Summary
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.