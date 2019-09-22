Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a beta of 1.03 and its 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.83 beta which makes it 83.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 4.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Alterity Therapeutics Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 0.95% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bearish trend while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.